Sapphire Gas Solutions secures DOE approval for LNG export authorisation

Sapphire Gas Solutions, a leader in LNG, compressed natural gas (CNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) solutions, has received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to export domestically produced LNG under a long-term, multi-contract authorisation through 2050. This pivotal approval allows Sapphire to export up to 51.75 billion ft3, the equivalent of 626 million gal. LNG annually, or 1.7 million gal/d, to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries, enabling the company to support energy demand worldwide, particularly in regions facing increasing supply restrictions.

“We are excited to receive this authorisation from the DOE,” said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. “This approval not only strengthens our commitment to expanding the global reach of US-produced LNG, but also underscores our ability to deliver innovative energy solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy security around the world.”

Traditionally, LNG cargo must be offloaded at onshore tanks and then transported to its final destination by truck. However, Sapphire’s use of ISO containers allows the company to bypass this complex process. LNG will be shipped in containers just like other cargo, enabling Sapphire to deliver energy faster and more efficiently to countries in need. This capability allows Sapphire to provide immediate energy solutions to regions experiencing disruptions in their energy supply.

As countries in Europe and Asia confront growing energy restrictions and limited access to natural gas, Sapphire is positioned to deliver critical energy supplies. The ongoing situation in countries like Ukraine and Israel, where infrastructure has been severely damaged, has further intensified demand for reliable energy solutions. Sapphire’s unique approach allows for rapid deployment of LNG, providing quick and accessible power generation to areas in crisis, whether for short-term relief or long-term recovery.

“Sapphire Gas Solutions is stepping up to meet the urgent energy needs of regions hit hardest by war, natural disasters, and supply shortages both here in the US and now globally,” said Thigpen. “By offering a turnkey solution that can be rapidly deployed, we’re able to deliver energy where it’s needed most, helping support disaster recovery and critical infrastructure restoration.”

Despite a moratorium on large scale natural gas exports impacting the US natural gas industry, Sapphire is able to operate under a small scale exemption in current regulations. This exemption opens the door for Texas-based natural gas production to reach global markets, ensuring the industry continues to thrive amid export restrictions.

“Our ability to operate under the small scale exemption is a game changer for Texas and US natural gas,” added Thigpen. “While the industry has been constrained by the current moratorium, this approval enables us to expand our proven business model globally, providing clean, reliable energy to regions in need while supporting US natural gas production.”

Sapphire’s authorisation extends through 31 December 2050, with flexibility to operate under both long-term and short-term contracts. The company’s opera-tions will draw from multiple natural gas facilities across the US, leveraging the country’s vast natural gas pipeline network.

As Sapphire continues to expand its LNG export capabilities, this DOE approval positions the company to meet growing global energy demands while maintaining a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship.