Early start of construction work for LNG jetty in Stade

Work is getting underway at the energy port in Stade, Germany. After the federal government and the state of Lower Saxony each pledged €100 million to finance the energy port in Stade, the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Protection, and Nature Conservation has now approved an early start to the preparatory measures for construction. These include the construction of dike crossings and sheet pile walls as well as the construction of a loading platform. The jetty is being planned and implemented by the port company Niedersachsen Ports (NPorts).

Originally planned for 2026, the early construction of the energy port creates the prerequisite for one of the five FSRUs chartered by the German federal government to dock in Stade and feed gas into the German grid as early as the end of 2023. From 2026, the port will then serve as a landing point for the Hanseatic Energy Hub. The onshore terminal is emission-free in operation and designed to be future-flexible. Following the conclusion of the binding open season with binding booking requests, individual marketing of the capacities is currently underway for the hub. Recently, the EU Commission also confirmed the exemption from regulation for the terminal.

“The construction of the energy port creates an important infrastructure for today and tomorrow. With the FSRU, we can make an important contribution to security of supply in Stade in the short term. With the onshore terminal, we are building a future-flexible bridge for the transition from gas to hydrogen-based energy sources,” explained Johann Killinger, Managing Director and Co-shareholder of the Hanseatic Energy Hub.