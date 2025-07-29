Argent LNG begins hiring regulatory experts to drive FERC pre-filing

Argent LNG, a US-based developer of a next-generation LNG export terminal, has begun assembling a team of regulatory, legal, environmental, and engineering experts to guide the company through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process.

This strategic push marks a major milestone in the development of Argent’s 25 million tpy LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana – a deepwater Gulf Coast site uniquely positioned to deliver lower-carbon, modular US LNG to global partners by 2030.

Key roles currently being filled include:

Regulatory Counsel with deep FERC and DOE experience, capable of leading complex energy permitting pathways.

Environmental Consultants specialising in NEPA compliance, environmental impact statements (EIS), and stakeholder coordination.

Engineering Advisors with expertise in pipeline safety (DOT PHMSA), terminal design compliance, and FERC Resource Report preparation.

Government and Regulatory Affairs Advisors with proven success in LNG project advancement, stakeholder engagement, and agency relations.

“We’re building a team that knows how to deliver,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “We’re focused on credibility, capability, and a track record of execution – because this project needs to move fast and get it right.”

Argent LNG is de-risking project execution by leveraging modularised infrastructure and systems that have already been deployed successfully across the LNG industry. By selecting technologies and partners with proven track records, Argent benefits from years of operational insight, engineering optimisation, and real-world performance data. This approach allows Argent to refine and enhance modular systems, making them more cost-efficient, energy-efficient, and schedule-reliable from day one.

“Our strategy is to improve – not reinvent – the best modular LNG practices. We’re learning from past projects to deliver a improved, faster, smarter, and a cleaner terminal,” added Bass.

Argent LNG’s regulatory momentum complements its dual-track engineering and construction strategy. With a ground-up, ‘Below-the-bolts’ infrastructure partner, GIS Engineering will lead marine, dredging, and civil works at Port Fourchon. Argent continues to evaluate EPC partners for its ‘Above-the-bolts’ integration strategy – focused on modular liquefaction, power, and storage systems.

Designed to avoid the chokepoints and delays of older Gulf Coast terminals, Argent LNG offers a clean, uncongested path to global markets with its deepwater access and strong maritime infrastructure at Port Fourchon.

“This is more than just another terminal – it’s a platform to connect US energy with nations that share our values and need reliable, affordable supply,” Bass concluded.