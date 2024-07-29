Oman to develop new LNG train

The government of the Sultanate of Oman has announced its plan to develop an additional LNG train with a capacity of 3.8 million tpy at Qalhat Industrial Complex in South Sharqiyah Governorate.

The strategic expansion will boost Oman’s production of LNG to 15.2 million tpy, optimising the utilisation of the country's available discovered volumes of natural gas resources, while enhancing its LNG export capabilities.

The government is now progressing with finalising the FEED study for this new LNG train project. This critical step is expected to pave the way for the project's final investment decision (FID).

“The addition of a new LNG train is a key component of Oman's strategy to solidify its position as a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas in the global market,” said H.E. Salem Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. “By leveraging our existing infrastructure and resources, we aim to capitalise on the growing demand for clean energy sources while also contributing to the diversification and long-term sustainability of Oman's economy.”

LNG trains allow the government to improve operational efficiency and maximise the use of existing infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed and operational by 2029, helping to meet the growing global demand for LNG.

It is worth noting that LNG is considered to be a key contributor to the local economy, with Oman LNG and Qalhat LNG maintaining stellar reputations in the global markets.