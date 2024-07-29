Monadelphous awarded construction contract for Woodside Pluto LNG facility

Monadelphous Group Ltd has been awarded a construction contract with Woodside Burrup Pty Ltd, valued at approximately AUS$200 million. Activities to be performed under the contract include mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and commissioning works required for the modifications to the existing Woodside-operated Pluto LNG Train 1 facility and associated infrastructure near Karratha in Western Australia. This will enable gas from the Scarborough Energy Project to be processed at the Pluto Train 1 facilities.

Monadelphous Managing Director, Zoran Bebic, said the award demonstrated the strength of the company’s long-term relationship with Woodside. Monadelphous currently provides maintenance, shutdown, and brownfields project services under a long-term agreement at various Woodside-operated onshore and offshore gas production facilities.

“We are pleased to continue to support Woodside and build on our reputation for the delivery of safe and reliable construction services, which Monadelphous has pre-viously performed at the Pluto LNG project,” he said.