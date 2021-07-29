Indonesian LNG provider appoints GAC as agent in Taiwan

Indonesia’s leading LNG provider PT Donggi-Senoro LNG (DSLNG) has appointed GAC Taiwan as its agent to handle its vessels, take care of cargo discharge, and cater to all husbandry needs at Taiwan ports.

GAC Taiwan’s Managing Director Kenny So said that the three-year con-tract was won on the back of the company’s solid track record and operational performance in handling LNG vessels.

“Having served as DSLNG’s agent back in 2018, the company is familiar with our high service standards and strong commitment to Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE), which is imperative for meeting the specialised and safety requirements of sophisticated LNG discharging operations,” he added. “We will continue to uphold these high quality and safety levels.”

Kenny is also optimistic about Taiwan’s LNG market, which has remained buoyant and largely unaffected by the pandemic. “Demand is expected to continue growing as the government works to phase out coal and nuclear power generation in the coming years. Ship agents such as GAC will benefit from the expected rise in the number of LNG vessel calls.”