AES stockholders approve acquisition by Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT-led consortium

AES Corp. has announced that its stockholders voted to approve the company's previously announced acquisition by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and the EQT Infrastructure VI fund (EQT), along with co-underwriters California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) (collectively the consortium), at the company's Meeting of Stockholders.

As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement the consortium will acquire all outstanding common shares of AES for US$15.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately US$10.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately US$33.4 billion, including the assumption of existing debt.

“We are grateful for the strong support from our stockholders,” said Holly Koeppel, Lead Independent Director of AES' Board of Directors. “Today's vote reinforces our conviction that this transaction meaningfully enhances value while positioning AES for its next phase of growth. With the deep sector expertise of the consortium, AES will have greater flexibility to invest in the critical energy solutions our customers and communities depend on. We look forward to working with the consortium to complete the transaction, advance our shared mission, and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

“Our team has built a differentiated platform spanning regulated utilities, clean energy solutions and critical energy infrastructure, creating a strong foundation for sustained growth,” added Andrés Gluski, Chairman and CEO of AES. "With today's approval by stockholders, we are focused on executing the remaining steps towards completing the transaction and partnering with the consortium to expand our capacity to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.”

Based on the preliminary vote count from the special meeting of stockholders, approximately 97.92% of AES stockholders votes were cast in favour of the pro-posed transaction, representing approximately 67.17% of all outstanding shares. The final voting results will be reported in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, and remains subject to the receipt of applicable federal, state, and foreign regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.