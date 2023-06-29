National Grid Grain LNG utilises SparkCognition's AI solution

SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, has announced the selection of its Oil & Gas Maintenance Advisor at National Grid Grain LNG Terminal following a successful proof of concept (POC). Integrated with Grain LNG's system, Maintenance Advisor has demonstrated an ability to successfully identify over 90% of production-impacting issues an average of eight days in advance. As a result, Grain LNG can avert unplanned downtime, reduce costs and potentially increase the useful life of its LNG Terminal assets.

National Grid Grain LNG Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Grid, an energy company operating in the UK and the US. It owns Grain LNG Terminal, located on the Isle of Grain in the UK. It is currently the largest terminal in Europe and eighth largest in the world by tank capacity, with a site that spans over 600 acres in total.

Grain LNG Terminal currently has an LNG storage capacity of 1 million m3 and a throughput capability of 15 million tpy, equivalent to 20% of UK gas demand.

“As energy demand rises, it's become increasingly important that our LNG Terminals continue to operate in a predictable, safe, and highly-efficient fashion,” said Simon Culkin, Importation Manager of Grain LNG. “Using SparkCognition's industry-leading Maintenance Advisor, we can detect and address equipment problems early, avoid unplanned downtime, minimise customer interruption and costs, and potentially extend the operating life of our LNG Terminal assets.”

SparkCognition's Oil & Gas Maintenance Advisor is an AI-based predictive maintenance solution for asset optimisation, capable of detecting anomalistic behaviour well in advance of an issue arising. Based on a patented approach to data analysis, Maintenance Advisor learns what normal operations look like and provides prescriptive insights and steps required to mitigate downtime, optimise uptime, and improve bottom-line performance. Maintenance Advisor is highly scalable and seamlessly integrates with existing workflows.

“Our Oil and Gas Maintenance Advisor provides midstream operators, like Grain LNG, with the real-time insights they need to improve asset usefulness and effectiveness while quickly alerting stakeholders to potential issues,” added Jason Chadee, Vice President for SparkCognition.”Our proprietary approach to delivering AI technology saves maintenance time and costs, maximising an organisation's ability to meet market demands while ensuring safe and efficient operations.”