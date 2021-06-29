GTT receives order for LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of an European shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between for the fourth quarter of 2023.