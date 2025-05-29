Glenfarne selects Worley for Alaska LNG pipeline project

Worley is working on additional engineering and a final cost estimate for the Alaska LNG Pipeline for Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, LLC, and majority owner and lead developer of Alaska LNG, a joint venture with the State of Alaska’s Alaska Gasline Development Corp. The work will utilise and supplement previously completed engineering and provide sufficient detail to achieve financial investment decision (FID) for the pipeline.

Worley has also been selected as the lead engineering firm for the Cook Inlet Gateway LNG import terminal and project delivery advisor to Glenfarne across the Alaska LNG projects.

“The declining gas production from Cook Inlet risks Alaska’s energy security, as well as US national security and military readiness. Prioritising the development and FID of the pipeline is essential to solving the natural gas shortages which are already impacting the state,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Group, LLC.

“Glenfarne is pushing Alaska LNG forward with expediency and engaging prospective strategic partners with the technical and industry expertise, financial strength, and market reach to help deliver the Alaska LNG project. We are particularly proud to expand our relationship with Worley to Alaska LNG from our existing partnership on the Texas LNG project. Worley is one of the world’s largest and most experienced engineering and project delivery firms with a long history of success in Alaska,” Duval added.

“As a full project delivery company with our strong track record in Alaska and in supporting LNG projects, we’re honoured Glenfarne has chosen Worley to help deliver the Alaska LNG project,” commented Mark Trueman, President Americas, Worley. “Our specialist team is well placed to support Glenfarne in moving this vital project forward, improving energy security for Alaska and the world.”

“We’re looking forward to helping Glenfarne and their joint venture partners achieve FID for the pipeline,” Trueman concluded.

Glenfarne anticipates a FID on the Alaska LNG Pipeline in 2025.