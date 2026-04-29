Prime Minister of Canada announces Canada Strong Fund

The world is increasingly dangerous, divided, and uncertain. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy.

At the core of this new strategy are nation-building projects – new ports, mines, and trade and energy corridors that will unlock the country’s vast resources, secure its domestic supply chains, and enable it to sell to new markets across Canada and around the world. As the private sector and international partners invest in these projects, all Canadians should have a stake and the opportunity to benefit.

Prime Minister Carney has announced the Canada Strong Fund – Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund. Through an initial federal contribution of CAN$25 billion, the fund will strategically invest, alongside the private sector, in Canadian projects and companies driving its economic transformation. This includes projects in clean and conventional energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The returns will be reinvested to grow the Canada Strong Fund, strengthening its capacity over time. As the fund grows, it will direct capital toward investments with the highest potential return for Canada and Canadians.

To ensure Canadians have the option to invest in the growth of the nation and share in the returns, the government will launch a retail investment product. This will give Canadians a direct stake in its nation’s long-term prosperity and help build long-term national wealth. The federal government will consult over the coming months on the specific design of this new instrument.

Canadian companies and investors are coming forward to build Canada’s future, and investors from around the world are choosing to invest in that future. The transformative projects and companies they will help build will create a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy for all Canadians. The Canada Strong Fund takes that one step further, making sure that all Canadians are the beneficiaries of the financial returns that these projects will generate.

“Canada’s new government is catalysing a series of nation-building projects in energy, trade, critical minerals, transport, data, and beyond – projects that will make Canada stronger, more resilient, and more independent. Through the Canada Strong Fund, all Canadians will have the opportunity to share directly in these benefits. This is our country, this is your future, and we are building it together,” said Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

“Canada’s next chapter of growth starts with investing at home. The Canada Strong Fund will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies, creating good-paying jobs, supercharging innovation, and keeping Canada competitive in a rapidly changing world. Importantly, Canadians themselves will have the opportunity to invest in the fund, giving them a direct stake in our country’s growth and the ability to share in its success. This Fund is a powerful example of how we’re investing today to build tomorrow’s productivity, growth, and shared prosperity,” added François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.