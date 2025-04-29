Woodside approves Louisiana LNG development

Woodside has made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tpy Louisiana LNG development. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029.

Development of Louisiana LNG enable the company to deliver approximately 24 million tpy from its global LNG portfolio in the 2030s, and operate over 5% of global LNG supply. The development has expansion capacity for two additional LNG trains and is fully permitted for a total capacity of 27.6 million tpy.

Louisiana LNG represents a compelling investment that will deliver significant cash flow and create long-term value for Woodside shareholders. It exceeds Woodside’s capital allocation targets, delivering an internal rate of return (IRR) above 13% and a payback period of seven years.

At full capacity, the foundation project is expected to generate approximately AUS$2 billion of annual net operating cash in the 2030s. It will drive Woodside’s next chapter of value creation, giving the company’s global portfolio the potential to generate over AUS$8 billion of annual net operating cash in the 2030s.

The forecast total CAPEX for the LNG project, pipeline, and management reserve is US$17.5 billion (100%). Stonepeak, as an investor in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC, will provide AUS$5.7 billion towards the expected CAPEX for the LNG project on an accelerated basis, contributing 75% of CAPEX in both 2025 and 2026. Woodside’s share of forecast total CAPEX is AUS$11.8 billion.

Woodside’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets remain unchanged by the final investment decision on Louisiana LNG. The starting base for the emissions reduction target will not be adjusted as a result of the FID.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, said the FID on Louisiana LNG was an historic moment for the company.

“Louisiana LNG is a game-changer for Woodside, set to position our company as a global LNG powerhouse and enable us to deliver enduring shareholder returns.

“This world-class project is a compelling and de-risked investment. It leverages Woodside’s proven strengths in project execution, operational excellence, marketing and customer relationships to offer significant cash generation and drive long-term shareholder value.

“We have secured quality partners and are now ready to take a FID. This decision is another demonstration of Woodside’s disciplined investment approach, with the project delivering returns that exceed our capital allocation framework.

“Adding Louisiana LNG to our established Australian LNG business provides Woodside with a balanced and resilient portfolio, combining long-life, flexible LNG assets with high-return oil assets.

“The project benefits from access to abundant low-cost gas resources in the US and boasts an asset lifespan of more than 40 years. It also has access to well-established interstate and intrastate gas supply networks.

“The marketing opportunities Louisiana LNG offers across the Pacific and Atlantic Basins leverages Woodside’s proven LNG marketing capabilities and complements our established position in Asia. This will position Woodside to even better serve global customers and meet growing energy demand.

“This supply can target strong and sustained demand for LNG expected in both Asia and Europe, as those markets pursue energy security and decarbonisation aspirations.

“We are pleased with the strong level of interest from potential strategic partners and are advancing discussions targeting further equity sell-downs. This will further reduce Woodside’s capital and accelerate the value of Louisiana LNG and is consistent with the approach we have taken with our Scarborough Energy Project in Australia.

“As the largest single foreign direct investment in Louisiana’s history, Louisiana LNG will also be the first greenfield US LNG project to go to FID since July 2023.

“Louisiana LNG will support approximately 15 000 national jobs during construction. Woodside appreciates the support Louisiana LNG has received from both the US Federal and Louisiana State governments.”