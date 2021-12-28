Tellurian names new board member

Tellurian Inc. has named energy investment expert Claire R. Harvey as a new independent board member. Ms. Harvey is the Founder and President of ARM Resource Partners, a joint venture making energy investments, and serves as Chairman of the Board of Falcon Minerals Corporation, a public company which owns and manages mineral interests in the US. She was previously Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Oil and Gas, LLC, and served in key roles at Pine Brook Partners and TPH Partners.
Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, “Claire has expertly led and executed both public and private financial transactions over the past 20 years and brings immense energy investment experience to Tellurian’s Board. We will rely on her experience to guide and support us as we finance Driftwood LNG and give Bechtel notice to proceed with construction in 1Q22.”
