Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor systems, has delivered a turnkey compression solution for a leading manufacturer of engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small scale LNG and industrial gas plants at LNG terminals in Nicaragua and the Bahamas.

The customer faced a time-sensitive project requiring a compression solution that could be rapidly deployed, fit within constrained terminal layouts, and deliver high reliability and performance under cryogenic conditions. Key requirements included a turnkey, skid-mounted configuration, compact footprint, high reliability and performance under cryogenic conditions, fast delivery and installation, and extensive testing to validate operational integrity.

Rather than promoting a specific product from its own portfolio, Burckhardt Compression conducted a thorough evaluation of available technologies, including its own Laby® compressors, and determined that an other brand compressor (OBC) package would best meet the customer’s needs. This decision was based on a holistic assessment of budget constraints, delivery timelines, installation complexity, performance expectations, and long-term serviceability.

From the outset, the project was marked by close collaboration. Sales, contracting, and project management teams worked hand-in-hand with the customer to align technical specifications, documentation, and logistics. The ultra-compact, single-skid compressor packages were delivered and installed on schedule, with full support provided throughout the process. A witness test confirmed the system’s performance, reinforcing the customer’s confidence in Burckhardt Compression’s recommendation and execution.

A Customer Project Engineer commented: “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Burckhardt Compression team for the excellent execution of the project. We experienced uninterrupted support from sales, project management and upper management. As a confirmation of this appreciation, we have placed another order with Burckhardt Compression. We are looking forward to further cooperation with Burckhardt Compression in the US and the global team.”