Continuous innovation sees Safety io scoop WHSAsia award

Safety io's Grid safety software platform recently won the 'New and Innovative Solutions' award at this year’s World Health and Safety Asia (WHSAsia) Award 2021. The WHSAsia Award, in its 12th year, honours the innovation of the safety sector in solutions that can improve safety and health at work.

Safety io’s Grid services, using world-class MSA Safety equipment, break down the obstacles standing between businesses and their broader safety goals. Both Grid services – Fleet Manager and Live Monitor – empower safety managers, allowing them to regain control and drive worker accountability using data insights.

Matt DeLorenzo, Business Director comments: “At Safety io we're dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation – both of which, all importantly, contribute to increased worker safety. This is what drives us, day in day out. We've made a number of improvements to our services recently. This award win is a testament to the quality and significance of those improvements.”

Grid Live Monitor shares hazard and compliance concerns with safety man-agers and their team in real-time so that action can be taken when seconds count. It is also designed to be an effective field manager, providing location awareness, satellite and street view options and detailed incident reports. Grid Fleet Manager is a web-based service that streamlines gas detection fleet management, allowing fleet managers to effectively act on safety and maintenance concerns. Now, they're available in five languages: English, German, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

“We're so pleased to have made our Grid services more accessible to our global customer base,” continues Matt. “It’s all part of our commitment to improve overall customer experience.”

Safety io's GALAXY GX2 Test Banks page has been refined, making it easier to understand and use while retaining the same functionality. Users can now clearly and efficiently see the Test Bank and gas cylinder status, view and edit individual calibration stand details, and add new BX2 Connect instances.

“Changes to the GALAXY GX2 Test Banks page not only enhance the overall user experience, but also elevate the most critical information so that customers can make decisions and escalate corrective actions more quickly than ever,” explains Matt.

Grid Live Monitor has also seen further improvements. “We've made improvements to the map design, making it faster and more detailed,” continues Matt. "Search and filter functions are now faster and easier to use, and we've improved the on-screen visibility of the instrument selection function. All of which make our users' lives easier – and their workers safer – when using Live Monitor.”

On the award win, concludes Matt: “We’re delighted to win this award. It’s brilliant recognition of all our hard work and powerful confirmation that we’re living out our mission – to bring innovative solutions to market that have a really positive impact on safety.”