Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG project

Technip Energies, in consortium with JGC, has been awarded two significant FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG project, a landmark development for Indonesia’s energy landscape located in the Masela Block.

The first contract is for the gas FPSO vessel and the second one for the onshore LNG facility. The contracts will be performed in a consortium with JGC Corp.

The FPSO FEED contract covers the engineering of a gas FPSO for the Abadi gas field. The unit will treat the gas before exporting dry gas via subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG plant for liquefaction.

The onshore LNG FEED contract covers the design of two LNG trains and their supporting infrastructures including a jetty, materials offloading facilities, and a logistic supply base. Dry gas from the FPSO will be treated to remove impurities before liquefaction, storage, and offloading. The carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) captured from the dry gas will be reinjected back into the well.

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “LNG is a critical transition fuel for global energy security. We are honoured to be selected as one of the FEED contractors for the two essential components of the Abadi Masela ambitious development, leveraging our recognised expertise in LNG and gas FPSOs. We are thankful to SKK Migas, INPEX, and all project stakeholders, as securing both contracts in consortium with JGC reflects their trust in our joint experience, expertise and ability to deliver robust and state of the art FEED packages and EPC proposals which will fully support our client’s path to final investment decision.”

Shoji Yamada, Representative Director, President of JGC, commented: “We are highly honoured to have been awarded by INPEX Masela Ltd and its partners for the Abadi LNG FPSO/OLNG FEED project as part of a consortium with Technip Energies. This project represents a significant step forward in the development of low-carbon energy solutions, incorporating CCS technologies to deliver sustainable LNG which is in line with the direction of our energy transition strategy. We are proud to contribute to Indonesia’s economic growth through local engagement and job creation, and we remain committed to contribute the country’s government goal of achieving net-zero CO 2 emission by 2060.”

Abadi LNG project is set to deliver 9.5 million tpy of LNG and additional 150 million ft3/d natural gas for domestic supply, supporting Indonesia’s energy ambitions and the LNG production capacity contributing over 10% of Japan’s LNG imports. The project also includes carbon capture and storage technology, aligning with Indonesia’s net-zero CO2 emissions target by 2060.