Great Lakes awarded contract for Port Arthur LNG project

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the largest provider of dredging services in the US, has been awarded the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project marine dredging and disposal contract.

Great Lakes has been contracted by Bechtel Energy, Inc., a leading global EPC company that is managing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in partnership with Sempra Infrastructure. The Port Arthur LNG project is a natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Southeast Texas with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. The facilities will include two natural gas liquefaction trains with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tpy. The project will also include construction of new natural gas pipelines to deliver natural gas to the terminal.

The scope of work on this project is to dredge the Port Arthur LNG berthing pocket on the Port Arthur ship canal. The berthing pocket and turning basin will connect to the Port Arthur ship canal and allow LNG vessels to berth, load and depart safely. A significant portion of the dredged materials will be placed by Great Lakes within designated beneficial use of dredged material (BUDM) areas to restore and enhance marshlands within a local wildlife refuge. Great Lakes is expected to start this project later this year.

Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes’ President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to play a critical role in this important project that will help meet growing global demand for natural gas, in addition to supporting economic growth across Texas and the Gulf Coast region. With this contract, Great Lakes’ backlog and recent pending awardable work now exceed US$1 billion. Our proven performance and safety culture allows us to support the growth of LNG export in the US, which is a necessity in balancing energy affordability and overall sustainability.”