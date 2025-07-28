PHMSA signs lease for LNG safety at McNeese State University

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has entered into a 20-year lease agreement with McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as the site of the PHMSA National Center of Excellence for LNG Safety (the centre). The centre will facilitate research and development, training, and regulatory co-ordination between federal agencies, and will encourage the development of LNG safety solutions to real-world challenges through global and domestic collaboration among LNG stakeholders. McNeese was selected as the site of the centre earlier this year.

“Louisiana is at the heart of America’s growing LNG revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy. “There is no better place to locate our Center of Excellence to ensure we safely transport this critical energy source.”

“We are excited to reach another important milestone in the construction of the Center, which will be a hub for advancing US LNG safety,” added PHMSA Acting Administrator, Ben Kochman.

“LNG production is one of the most critical ways our nation can unleash our energy dominance and protect our national security, and Louisiana is leading the way. I’m proud to see the U.S. Department of Transportation take this major step forward in building our National Center of Excellence for LNG Safety in Lake Charles. This centre will be a game changer for our region and be the tip of the spear for LNG innovation, operations, and safety in the US,” commented Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).

“We are thrilled to finalise the long-term lease with PHMSA for a location on our McNeese campus. This project has been in the works for over two years, and it would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Senator Kennedy and his staff, our partners in Washington, D.C., and our colleagues at the University of Louisiana. We believe having PHMSA right here in Lake Charles – work-ing alongside us – will serve as a powerful catalyst for securing the future of our region’s vital industries,” concluded Dr Wade Rousse, President, McNeese State University.

The Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety (PIPES) Act of 2020 mandated that PHMSA establish the centre to advance the US’ role as the leader on safe LNG operations by:

Furthering the expertise of the Federal Government in the operations, management, and regulatory practices of LNG facilities.

Acting as a repository of information on best practices for the operation of LNG facilities.

Facilitating collaboration among LNG sector stakeholders.

The lease will commence on 1 August 2025.