Gasrec reports increasing demand for bio-LNG

Gasrec is reporting the highest demand for bio-LNG in the company’s history, with volumes reaching an all-time high in June 2023 – and set to continue rising thanks to pending orders from fleets for new gas-powered trucks.

June’s gas sales represented a 250% increase vs March 2020, when demand had been soaring prior to the pandemic.

James Westcott, Chief Operating Officer at Gasrec, said: “Fleets are under pressure from customers to decarbonise, and bio-LNG is the most viable, readily-available solution – plus it’s suitable for longer-haul missions, with quick refuelling times.

“This year, we’ve already opened three new refuelling facilities in Lutterworth, Fradley Park, and South Elmsall, increasing our network to 16 sites, and with three more due to be installed before the end of the year.”

Commenting on the road transport industry’s appetite for biomethane, he added: “Our fuels are once again significantly cheaper than diesel, meaning customers can save money whilst improving sustainability. For fleets looking at gas trucks today, our number one message is to talk to your fuel provider as soon as possible, to ensure they can have the refuelling infrastructure in place where needed and understand gas pricing. The demand right now is exceptional.”

Operators of all sizes are turning to biomethane, from some of the country’s largest logistics and own-account operators, to family-owned haulage businesses and SMEs.

The supply of biomethane is an important part of the energy transition for the HGV sector, providing a commercially viable option for fleets to reduce their carbon footprint by up to 85% in comparison to diesel.