Postponement of Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition and Conference

dmg::events, on behalf of the esteemed Canada Gas & LNG Governing Body, has made the decision to postpone the event to May 2022 following the announcement of the delay of reopening of international borders to 7 September 2021, and the completion of an extensive survey among all stakeholders including visitors, delegates and exhibitors.

dmg::events is committed to delivering exceptional value to all participants of the event and this difficult decision to postpone the event to 2022 comes from that commitment.

As Canada’s largest annual gathering of the LNG industry, the event will continue to lead the crucial dialogue on the role of gas and LNG in the energy transition and offer a strategic platform to enhance the Canadian natural gas and LNG sector. dmg::events is excited to announce Canada Gas & LNG 2022 will be held at the previous venue, Vancouver Convention Centre, at full capacity, 10 - 12 May 2022.

The show team will be in touch with all the participants of the show to dis-cuss the details of their participation in 2022.