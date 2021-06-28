GTT and COSCO Shipping Qingdao sign TALA

On the occasion of the CWC China LNG & Gas Summit, held in Shanghai from 23 - 25 June, GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with its Chinese partner COSCO Shipping Qingdao, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Group. This agreement enables the licensed outfitter to offer solutions using GTT's membrane containment systems for the construction of several types of LNG storage for both marine and onshore applications.

COSCO Shipping Qingdao obtained its license from GTT after having successfully completed a qualification process that began in June 2019, including the construction of a GST® technology mock-up.

This agreement represents a further step forward in the deployment of GTT technologies in China, making COSCO Shipping Qingdao the second Chinese licensed GTT Outfitter.

COSCO Shipping Qingdao is currently investing in a large scale mock-up, training centre as well as set of equipment for the installation and welding of the GTT’s membrane technology.