SEFE signs heads of agreement with Ksi Lisims LNG

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Canada’s Ksi Lisims LNG have signed a heads of agreement (HoA) for an LNG supply deal. Under the agreement, SEFE will purchase 1 million tpy of LNG on a free-on-board basis, with deliveries expected to begin by the early 2030s, for up to 20 years.

The HoA was signed at the Canadian embassy in Berlin in the presence of the Ambassador of Canada to the Federal Republic of Germany, Vera Alexander, and the Head of the Department for Security, Gas and Hydrogen, Shareholdings at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Bernhard Kluttig. The agreement is contingent on the finalisation of a definitive sales and purchase agreement between the two parties. Once concluded, this would be SEFE’s first partnership with a Canadian LNG supplier.

Ksi Lisims LNG, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a Canadian-incorporated collaboration between Western LNG as lead developer and future operator, Rockies LNG Partners – a consortium of major Canadian natural gas producers – and the Nisga’a Nation, the indigenous government that owns the project site. The project developed by Ksi Lisims LNG includes two nearshore floating LNG facilities with a production capacity of 6 million tpy each on British Columbia’s northwest coast, alongside the 750 km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline connecting Western Canadian gas supply to the site.

Ksi Lisims LNG’s electric-driven liquefaction trains, powered by renewable hydroelectric energy, are expected to generate among the lowest greenhouse gas emissions for large scale LNG projects globally, while its strategic Pacific location minimises reliance on bottlenecks in key shipping routes as well as exposure to conflict zones. These advantages position Ksi Lisims LNG as a secure source of low-carbon LNG from Canada.

Dr Egbert Laege, SEFE CEO, said: “This LNG agreement with Canada is a milestone in our endeavour to secure energy supplies. After signing LNG contracts with Argentina, the Middle East, and the US, we are proud to announce our first long-term LNG agreement with Canada. This partnership gives us the flexibility to deliver cargoes to any destination, thus further enhancing the resilience and diversification of our portfolio for the benefit of our global customers.”

Davis Thames, Western LNG CEO, added: “This HoA signals strong global interest in Canada, and in Ksi Lisims LNG in particular, as a source of secure LNG supply. We’re proud to be part of a landmark agreement that supports economic diversification in Canada and enables improved energy resilience. As the world’s energy market adjusts to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, our net zero-designed project is an example of how Canada can deliver reliable, responsibly produced LNG that supports both energy security and global climate goals.”