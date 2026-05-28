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  4. CB&I awarded contract for Commonwealth LNG facility

CB&I awarded contract for Commonwealth LNG facility

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LNG Industry,

CB&I has received a contract award and full notice to proceed from Technip Energies on behalf of Caturus for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, and pre-commissioning of five 50 000 m3 full containment concrete LNG storage tanks for the Commonwealth LNG project. The project is a planned 9.5 million tpy LNG export terminal being built in Cameron, Louisiana.

“CB&I is honoured to support Caturus’ Commonwealth LNG project with this award of five LNG storage tanks,” said Mark Butts, CB&I President and CEO. “With more than 250 LNG tanks designed and built worldwide throughout our history, our team brings unmatched experience, deep technical expertise, and a proven ability to safely deliver complex storage solutions at scale. We appreciate the trust placed in us by Technip Energies and Caturus and are proud to contribute to a project that strengthens US energy leadership and advances global energy security and resilience through reliable, responsibly sourced natural gas.”

The award includes foundation design and construction, piping to grade, and LNG tank top platforms. CB&I’s scope of work will be executed from its Houston-area and Plainfield, Illinois offices, with construction expected to begin in 3Q26 and mechanical completion targeted for 2029.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/28052026/cbi-awarded-contract-for-commonwealth-lng-facility/

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LNG project news US LNG news Natural gas news