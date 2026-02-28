Venture Global announces new long-term LNG partnership with Hanwha
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global, Inc. and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd have announced the execution of a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 1.5 million tpy of US LNG from Venture Global for 20 years starting in 2030. This agreement brings Venture Global’s long-term contracted portfolio to over 46 million tpy.
“Venture Global is thrilled to announce our first long-term supply deal in Korea through a new partnership with Hanwha Aerospace which marks another important step in expanding reliable, long-term LNG supply to our partners in Asia,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “We are proud to support growing global energy needs with low-cost, secure American LNG while strengthening the strategic energy partnership between the US and South Korea to support long-term industrial and economic growth.”
