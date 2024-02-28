Congo ships first LNG cargo

In the occasion of the first shipment of LNG from the Republic of the Congo, the President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-N'Guesso, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eni, Giuseppe Zafarana, and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, celebrated the successful start-up of LNG production in the country. With the first cargo, the Republic of the Congo enters the group of LNG exporting countries, opening up opportunities for economic growth while contributing to global energy balance.

Descalzi commented: “The first cargo of LNG from Congo is the result of the strong commitment of Eni and its partners and of the unwavering support of the Government of the Republic of the Congo. Eni and the local partners shared work forces, know-how and technologies, ensuring additional revenues to the country while con-tributing to Europe’s energy security.”

The Congo LNG project, sanctioned in December 2022, came on stream after just one year, in line with the initial timeline: an achievement made possible by Eni's distinctive phased and parallelised approach and its highly efficient execution plan. The first LNG cargo is currently being loaded and will sail to Piombino’s regasification terminal, in Italy, in the coming days.

The project, situated within the Marine XII permit, will achieve a plateau gas liquefaction capacity of approximately 4.5 billion m3/y and will mark zero flaring from operated activities in country. The volumes will be marketed by Eni, strengthening and expanding the company’s LNG portfolio, and supporting efforts towards energy security and transition.