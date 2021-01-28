Wärtsilä wins dual-fuel engine order for new LNG carrier vessels

Wärtsilä is set to supply the dual-fuel engines for six new 172 500 m3 LNG carrier vessels being built to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia’s Arctic waters.

The order, which is valued at more than €100 million, was placed in December 2020 by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. There is an option for a further four ships.

“This is a major new-build project, and we were able to propose a technical solution that ensures clear benefits and cost savings for the customer.” says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, East Asia & China, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Each vessel will be fitted with six Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, plus gas valve units and auxiliaries. Deliveries of the equipment will commence in August 2021.

Wärtsilä has already supplied the engines for 15 ships serving the Yamal LNG project, as well as numerous dual-fuel engines for other LNG carriers built at the Daewoo yard.