  3. 27 Dec 23
  4. Bureau Veritas Vietnam appointed construction supervision consultant for gas & LNG complex

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Bureau Veritas Vietnam has been appointed by Anh Phat Construction Investment and Trading Corp. as the construction supervision consultant for phase 2 of a gas & LNG complex.

Located in Nghi Son Economic Zone, the complex will be expanded to upgrade the facilities for supplying gasoline and LNG to Vietnam's northern and north-central regions of Vietnam.

It will feature a 165 000 m2 bonded warehouse, a port to host ships of up to 30 000 t, and a wharf to welcome vessels of up to 70 000 t. It also offers supporting services in oil refining and petrochemicals. Currently, the facility’s warehouse is 153 000 m2, while the port can accommodate ships of up to 5000 t.

With a total investment of more than US$100 million, it will play a key role in the security of Vietnam’s energy and boosting its economy.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/27122023/bureau-veritas-vietnam-appointed-construction-supervision-consultant-for-gas-lng-complex/

