Santos, Darwin LNG, and KAEFER to boost Aboriginal training and jobs

The Santos-operated Darwin LNG joint venture (JV) and KAEFER Integrated Services will establish a new pathway to skilled, well-paying, secure jobs for Aboriginal Territorians through a multimillion-dollar training and employment programme commencing in early 2024 in Darwin.

The Darwin LNG JV will provide AUS$3 million to fund KAEFER’s delivery of this new Aboriginal jobs programme at KAEFER sites and Darwin LNG. KAEFER is a valued partner providing scaffolding, mechanical, and fabric maintenance services for the Darwin LNG plant.

The last LNG cargo of Bayu-Undan gas has sailed from Darwin LNG and the next LNG cargo will be from Barossa gas. Construction of Darwin LNG started 20 years ago and the facility is now being readied for the next 20 years, in preparation for the start of Barossa gas production in 2025.

Darwin LNG and KAEFER will support this new Aboriginal jobs programme with high-quality recruitment and mentoring services to help overcome social, economic, and other barriers often faced by Aboriginal people entering training, education, and employment.

This will include supporting them through the recruitment process and providing ongoing support with financial management and other services, to help them succeed in training and in the workforce.

The programme will provide opportunities for Aboriginal people to be trained by KAEFER in the following areas:

Tertiary mechanical engineering and human resources.

Trade apprenticeships in welding, boiler making, painting and blasting.

Certificate III Basic Scaffolding Cadetships.

Certificate III Admin/HSE.

Certificate IV Accounting/Book-keeping.

Certificate IV HSE Adviser Traineeships.

KAEFER and Darwin LNG intend to provide ongoing employment for participants in the programme at their worksites.

Santos CEO and Managing Director, Kevin Gallagher, said Darwin LNG has been part of the Territory’s economy and communities for 20 years now since construction commenced, and it will be revitalised with new gas supply from the Barossa Gas Project which will keep it going for another 20 years.

Gallagher said: “Santos and the Darwin LNG joint venture partners are committed to real action to help close the gap on Aboriginal disadvantage in the Northern Territory. Training, education and good jobs are a universal foundation for human flourishing. They are the building blocks for individual social and economic empowerment, and just as importantly, for stronger, more resilient families and communities.”

KAEFER Chief Operating Officer, Trent Northover, said: “KAEFER is committed to investing in our people – from grassroots level through to long-term employees. We are very thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Santos and Darwin LNG on this program, which strongly aligns with our Reconciliation Action Plan commitments. This program will provide Aboriginal Territorians with structured pathways that will lead to meaningful, sustainable employment. Our established facilities, long-term presence in Darwin and close working relationship with Santos and Darwin LNG will provide the ideal platform for this.”

The four-year programme will have an expected initial intake of 10 scaffolding cadets, one Cert III trainee, and one apprentice. 26 positions are anticipated to be offered over the four years of the programme.

Santos has a 43.4% operated interest in Darwin LNG. Other joint venture partners are SK E&S (25%), INPEX (11.4%), Eni (11%), JERA (6.1%), and Tokyo Gas (3.1%).