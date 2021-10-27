Nakilat takes delivery and management of third LNG carrier new-build

Nakilat has taken delivery of a new-build LNG carrier, Global Sea Spirit, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the third of four LNG new-build carriers to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd, a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (40%). The first two LNG carriers’ new-builds (ME-GI type) were delivered in May 2020 and January 2021 respectively and are currently in service.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174 000 m3, Global Sea Spirit is the first vessel with X-DF propulsion to join the Nakilat fleet, with the second new-build (also with X-DF propulsion) expected to be delivered early next year. Like the ME-GI system, vessels running with X-DF engines propulsion are proven to be more fuel efficient, reduce greenhouse emissions and environmentally friendly due to their low carbon emission. Like the rest of Nakilat’s fleet, the new-build fully complies with all mandatory international and national regulations pertaining to environmental protection. They also have significantly lower boil-off rates, and equipped with onboard reliquefaction units, thus providing greater operational flexibility for charterers.

Global Sea Spirit is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “The addition of this new-build vessel featuring advanced safety, containment and propulsion technology will allow us to provide greater fleet capacity and flexibility to our customers. This will give us a greater competitive edge in the dynamic energy transportation sector and further solidify our position as a globally leader in the LNG shipping and maritime industry. Moreover, it will significantly contribute to our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and operate in a sustainable manner as we continue to grow our global shipping portfolio.”

Chairman of Maran Ventures, Mrs. Maria Angelicoussis said, “Nakilat has been a strategic partner for many years, and we are pleased that Global Sea Spirit is the third of four new-building LNG vessels joining our successful Global Shipping joint venture. We are confident these high specifications vessels, which following delivery are managed technically and commercially by Nakilat, will provide charterers with a first-class LNG shipping service.”

The delivery of all four new-build LNG carriers by 2022 will bring Nakilat’s fleet to 74 vessels, which is just under 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 24 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier, and 1 FSRU vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.