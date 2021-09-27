Tellurian names new independent Board member

Tellurian Inc. has named energy and financial industry veteran James D. Bennett as a new independent Board member. Mr. Bennett is the former President and CEO of SandRidge Energy, Inc. and previously served as a Managing Director first at GSO Capital Partners and then at White Deer Energy. He is a current board member and Executive Chairman of Tapstone Energy Inc.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, “Tellurian adds both upstream and investment bench strength to our already robust Board with the addition of James. He brings over 30 years of experience which will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing our Haynesville upstream position.”

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tpy LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.