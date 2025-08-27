JGC signs MoU with Tanzania government

JGC Holdings Corp. has announced that overseas EPC operating company JGC Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Tanzania (the Ministry of Energy and others) on sharing LNG plant expertise and other co-operation.

The MoU was presented at the METI-hosted 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) signing ceremony at Pacifico Yokohama on 21 August 2025, attended by JGC Corp. Representative Director and President, Shoji Yamada, and H.E. Ambassador, Baraka Haran Luvanda of Tan-zania.

The Tanzanian government, working with oil majors and others, is planning an LNG development project for a huge offshore natural gas field with estimated total reserves of about 35 trillion ft3. This natural gas potential is equivalent to nearly 12 years of LNG consumption in Japan. With this project in mind, the MoU is intended to strengthen the friendly ties between the two nations as JGC supports the project through shared technical expertise on LNG plants and engages in collaborative local human resource development. LNG plant knowledge will be shared through talks on key technologies, economics, and other topics.