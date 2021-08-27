LIQVIS and Romac Fuels enter partnership

Every owner of a Romac Fuels Card can now benefit from access to the growing LIQVIS infrastructure network and can fill up their trucks at the LNG filling stations in Germany and France.

LIQVIS and Romac Fuels are pleased to have gained each other as a strong partner. This partnership is an example of their commitment to provide more logistics companies access to an international LNG filling station network beyond the high traffic country of transit Germany.

Uniper subsidiary LIQVIS has been operating LNG filling stations since 2017. These are located at strategic transport hubs that serve a particularly high volume of trucks, such as Berlin-Grünheide, Bönen, HannoverLangenhagen, Kassel-Lohfelden, Germany, and Calais and Bouc-Bel-Air, France. To meet the increasing demand for this alternative fuel, systematic expansion of the German LNG filling station infrastructure is planned for the coming years. As such, this year LIQVIS stations will also be commissioned in Bad Honnef and Magdeburg, for example.