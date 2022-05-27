PitPoint.LNG B.V. and LIQAL jointly expand German LNG network

LNG is a readily available alternative fuel to contribute to reducing local air pollution and CO 2 emissions in the transportation sector. With demand for LNG for heavy road transport picking up pace across Europe, especially in Germany, PitPoint.LNG B.V. is working with LIQAL, part of Dover Fuelling Solutions (DFS), to expand the network of LNG refuelling stations in the German market.

Switching to more sustainable, cleaner fuel and reducing dependence on diesel is critical for the transportation industry. A growing number of transport companies in Germany are recognising the potential of LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel for HGVs.

Network expansion in Germany

Germany’s central transportation routes are home to high volumes of freight transport, but current density of LNG refuelling infrastructure lags behind that of countries like the Netherlands. The German government is taking steps to change this including subsidies on purchasing LNG trucks and exemptions from motorway tolls. Germany is committed to extending the LNG network in line with the energy transition policy.

To meet this need for network expansion and fast-growing demand for LNG in Germany, PitPoint.LNG B.V. and LIQAL will realise three LNG refuelling stations in 2022.

LNG station on A5 at Hirschberg

The first LNG refuelling station is installed at the TotalEnergies truck stop in Hirschberg, Germany. It is conveniently located along the A5, making it ideal for transport companies using the travel corridor between Germany and Italy. The development of an LNG station at this strategic location is a further endorsement of the desire for a better and cleaner fuel solution for road transport.

The state-of-the-art installation includes a total turnkey LIQAL LNG fuelling station with vertical 80 m3 LNG storage tank and two LNG dispensers. Full forecourt installation allows simultaneous high-speed fuelling for two LNG powered trucks, and the station comes with a fully integrated SIL-2 safety PLC and ESD system and secure remote access. The site has been operational since mid-March 2022.

LNG industry specialists

LIQAL and PitPoint.LNG B.V. have been involved in developing innovative LNG solutions for nearly a decade. Both companies invest in supporting the development of the LNG network: PitPoint.LNG B.V focuses on finding, realising, and operating LNG refuelling stations, and is a joint venture between TotalEnergies Gas Mobility B.V. and SHV Energy; and LIQAL is a provider of LNG fuelling technology.

“LIQAL and PitPoint.LNG B.V. share a common commitment to ensure the best LNG refuelling technology and services for transport companies. It’s no surprise that both companies decided to partner in realising three new LNG refuelling stations in Germany. I am also very pleased that PitPoint.LNG B.V. decided to gain experience with our automated and TCO-effective Btu system to re-liquefy the station’s boil-off gas (BOG) on the project site,” said Joost Jansen, Business Development Manager LIQAL.

With broad experience and technical knowhow, LIQAL and PitPoint.LNG B.V. jointly develop plans and prepare for the realisation of new LNG stations. The partnership works hard to bring a network of fully equipped, state-of-the-art LNG refuelling stations to LNG users the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

“All our efforts have now achieved an excellent result as evidenced by the brand-new station in Hirschberg. We look forward to realising the next LNG refuelling station in full partnership with LIQAL,” said Jan Willem Drijver, Managing Director PitPoint.LNG B.V.