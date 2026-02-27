Cheniere and CPC sign long-term LNG SPA

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing International LLP, has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with CPC Corp., Taiwan (CPC).

Under the SPA, CPC has agreed to purchase up to 1.2 million tpy of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered basis from 2026 through 2050. The long-term purchase price for the LNG to be delivered under the SPA will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed fee. The SPA is in addition to the approximately 2 million tpy SPA entered into in 2018 by Cheniere Marketing and CPC, which commenced in 2021 and has a term of 25 years.

“We are pleased to enter into another long-term SPA and build upon our successful long-term relationship with CPC, a leader in the global LNG market and another repeat customer of Cheniere,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “This SPA will further enhance CPC’s capability to serve Taiwan’s long-term energy priorities, while also providing additional commercial support for Cheniere’s brownfield liquefaction capacity developments. We are proud that our operational excellence, reliability, and customer focus contributed to this major expansion of our commercial relationship. We look forward to providing our secure and reliable LNG to CPC into the second half of this century under this new long-term agreement.”