Jera Global Markets and ADNOC Gas sign new multi-year LNG supply agreement

JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd and ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries have announced the signing of a US$450 million (AED 1.653 billion) LNG supply agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas to JERA Global Markets’ global supply portfolio over a period of three years.

This agreement reinforces the companies’ long-standing relationship established in 1977 and further builds on the supply agreement signed between JERA Global Markets and ADNOC Gas in 2023. LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of approximately 6 million tpy.

“As a utility-backed trader, JERA Global Markets’ purpose is to provide energy security to the communities that we serve. This supply agreement with our long-standing partner ADNOC reflects the active measures we take to ensure that our global portfolio remains diverse, flexible and competitive,” said Kazunori Kasai, Chief Optimisation Officer, JERA Co., Inc. and Chairman, JERA Global Markets.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, explained: "This agreement builds on decades of collaboration between ADNOC and JERA, solidifying our shared commitment to ensuring energy security and supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon future. By continuing to serve Japan’s growing energy needs, ADNOC Gas demonstrates its position as a reliable partner in the global LNG market.”