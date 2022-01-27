PETRONAS celebrates milestone VPS delivery

PETRONAS recently completed its 1000th LNG delivery via its Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) solution. The milestone VPS delivery was sent to a customer located in Chemor, Perak.

The innovative solution by PETRONAS which commenced its operation in 2020, has delivered over 16 million kg of low carbon energy using trucks fitted with cryogenic tanks to off-grid customers.

PETRONAS Energy and Gas Trading Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Khairuddin Abdul Khalik said: “We are proud to commemorate the 1000th delivery milestone and be a one-stop centre for gas supply to off-grid customers. With the necessary infrastructure in place together with world class safe and reliable operations, the VPS solution reflects our commitment as a progressive energy and solutions partner to power the world sustainably.”

“Importantly, this milestone highlights the reliability of our VPS solution which continues to improve low carbon energy access for customers located away from the main gas pipelines. The VPS solution provides customers with a viable option to power their businesses in a more environmentally sustainable manner with natural gas”, Khairuddin added.

PETRONAS’s integrated VPS solution covers supply, loading facilities and logistic services to off-grid businesses via the regasification terminal in Pengerang, Johor.