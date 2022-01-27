Elengy signs LNG storage agreements

Elengy has signed the first commercial agreements for the satellite storage of LNG in Reichstett (Bas-Rhin/Alsace, France) developed in partnership with Rubis Terminal.

These agreements are the result of the ongoing commercialisation programme initiated in 4Q21 and demonstrate the market's interest for the project. Trucks loading at Rubis Terminal's site in Reichstett will be carried out at a competitive price and under optimum conditions of flexibility and security. The location is strategically chosen and will facilitate access to LNG for an area covering eastern France, southern Germany, and neighbouring regions – areas which are currently far from the main LNG supply points.

The facility will be supplied with LNG by rail from Elengy's Fos sur Mer LNG terminals. Using train instead of road transport reduces air pollution by a factor of eight. The project will foster the connectivity between retail LNG infrastructures in Europe and contributing significantly to secure LNG supply for the industrial and transport sectors. By replacing diesel, LNG is helping to significantly reduce environmental pollution: elimination of sulfur (SOx) and particulate emissions and 80% reduction in nitrogen (NOx). Moreover, using LNG for road transport instead of diesel will reduce carbon intensity by 15%. In addition, the facility will be able to provide a service to collect and stock any bioLNG produced locally to ensure better delivery to end customers.