TotalEnergies signs HoA with HD Hyundai Chemical until 2033

In line with its strategy to grow its long-term LNG sales, TotalEnergies has announced the signing of a heads of agreement (HoA) with HD Hyundai Chemical for the delivery of 200 000 tpy of LNG for seven years starting from 2027.

Thanks to this agreement, with prices indexed both to Brent and Henry Hub, TotalEnergies strengthens its long-term position in South Korea, the world’s third-largest LNG importing country. In Asia, LNG serves as a true transition energy, mitigating the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions when it replaces coal in electricity generation.

“We are pleased with this agreement with HD Hyundai Chemical, which will supply natural gas to one of their industrial sites. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.