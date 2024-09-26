Technip Energies and JGC Corp. awarded FEED contract by ExxonMobil for Rovuma LNG project

Technip Energies and JGC Corp. have been awarded the FEED contract by ExxonMobil – on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Eni, and CNPC – for the Rovuma LNG project at Palma in the Afungi peninsula, Northeast of Mozambique.

The Rovuma LNG project will consist of an LNG plant with a total production capacity of 18 million tpy, comprising 12 fully modulariaed LNG trains of 1.5 million tpy each.

The plant design will feature electric-driven LNG trains instead of gas turbines, reducing greenhouse gases emissions compared to conventional LNG projects. It will also include prefabricated and standardised modules to be assembled at the project site in Mozambique, offering cost competitiveness and certainty in delivery schedule.

Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: “We are honoured to have been selected by ExxonMobil and its partners to design the Rovuma LNG project. By leveraging our expertise in modularisation and electrified LNG, we are committed to support ExxonMobil and its partners towards final investment decision, as well as strengthening our presence in Mozambique to contribute to long-term economic growth and its ambition to become one of Africa’s leading LNG exporters.”

Farhan Mujib, Representative Director, President of JGC, added: “We are pleased to have been awarded by ExxonMobil and its partners, large scale and environmentally-efficient LNG project in Mozambique. With the global focus on decarbonisation and energy security, the JGC Group is accelerating the promotion of energy transition, and this project is firmly in line with the direction of our strategy. We are convinced this project of national significance will contribute to enhance economic and industrial growth in Mozambique and East Africa.”