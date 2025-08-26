DOE grants Lake Charles LNG additional time to commence exports

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed an amendment order granting additional time for Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG Export Company, LLC to commence exports of LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the Lake Charles LNG project in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Once fully constructed, the Lake Charles LNG project will be capable of exporting up to 2.33 billion ft3/d of natural gas as LNG.

“On the heels of President Trump’s historic trade negotiations, demand for secure, reliable American LNG is surging,” said Secretary Wright. “The Department of Energy is ensuring companies like Lake Charles LNG are prepared meet this global demand while advancing common-sense policies that support American jobs and lower energy costs here at home.”

Lake Charles LNG was originally configured as an LNG import terminal, but is now being developed as an LNG export terminal. Recently, the company signed several long-term LNG offtake contracts, including agreements with Chevron and Kyushu Electric Power Company.