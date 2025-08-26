AMIGO LNG signs 15-year LNG SPA with Macquarie Group

AMIGO LNG S.A. de C.V., the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, has announced the execution of a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Macquarie Group, a global trading and financial services group.

Under the agreement, AMIGO LNG will deliver 0.6 million tpy of LNG to Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business over a 15-year term. LNG supplies are expected to commence with the start-up of AMIGO LNG's first liquefaction train, targeted for commercial operations in 2H28.

This agreement marks another step in establishing AMIGO LNG as a cornerstone of Mexico's emerging role in global LNG trade. Its location in Guaymas, Sonora, coupled with connectivity to US Permian Basin gas, provides buyers with efficient access to shipping routes – delivering faster transit times and competitive landed costs into Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets.

“It is a privilege to have Macquarie join our portfolio of LNG offtakers,” said Dr Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “Their reputation as a trusted and innovative global energy player reinforces the strong fundamentals of our project and highlights the long-term value AMIGO LNG will bring to global buyers.”

Michael Bennett, Managing Director in Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business, added: “LNG is a critical component of the global energy mix, providing a reliable and flexible fuel source. This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse energy needs of our clients worldwide and demonstrates the strength of our offering in this space. We're proud to work with AMIGO LNG in helping to provide energy security to those regions where demand is rapidly increasing.”