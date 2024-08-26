Osaka Gas joins SEA-LNG

Osaka Gas, a world-leading utility giant headquartered in Japan has joined the SEA-LNG coalition – further boosting SEA-LNG’s global reach and expertise across the LNG value chain.

Osaka Gas is also working to increase the share of renewables in its power generation portfolio. It is joining forces with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of a global coalition exclusively dedicated to electric natural gas (e-NG), also referred to as e-methane. Furthermore, the company aims to contribute to emissions reduction in the shipping industry by decarbonising marine fuels through its new LNG bunkering business.

Peter Keller, SEA-LNG chairman, commented: “LNG’s global bunkering infrastructure continues to expand with Osaka Gas playing a critical role. Osaka Gas brings over a century of corporate expertise and decades of experience in LNG operations in Japan. With its plan to support the adoption of liquified e-methane, it is emphasising how energy majors, shipowners and other LNG value chain stakeholders can work collaboratively to transition from LNG’s immediate emissions reductions to net-zero e-methane. Our work together highlights how the LNG pathway represents a safe, realistic and practical solution utilising existing and proven infrastructure.”

Takenori Fujita, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of LNG Trading Deptartment, Energy Resources, and International Business Unit at Osaka Gas, said: “We are delighted to join SEA-LNG and are committed to making substantial contributions to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. As a responsible energy company dedicated to reducing emissions, we promote the conversion of fuels from coal and oil to natural gas through our gas supply business, which primarily operates in Japan.”

Established in 1897, Osaka Gas has grown into a diversified energy company, well-positioned across the entire natural gas value chain. Osaka Gas is a major natural gas and energy service provider serving 5 million gas delivery points in the Kansai Region, Japan’s second largest metropolitan area, with a 63 000 km pipeline network.

Fujita added: “To expand the use of LNG further, we are also actively working towards launching an LNG bunkering business in 2026. In addition, we plan to introduce e-methane, a synthetic gas that allows our LNG business to seamlessly transition from fossil-based natural gas to carbon-neutral gas. Our ongoing development of methanation technologies aims to produce e-methane from recycled CO2 and hydrogen.”