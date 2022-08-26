Air Products to provide four heat exchangers for North Field East LNG project

Air Products has announced that it has been awarded the contract to supply four end flash coil wound heat exchangers (CWHE) for the North Field East LNG project in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. One of the end flash CWHE’s will be used with each of the four AP-X® LNG process trains previously announced and already being built by Air Products for Chiyoda Corporation and Technip Energies, who are constructing the LNG process trains for QatarEnergy.

The joint venture between Chiyoda Corporation and Technip Energies was awarded the major engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract in February 2021 by QatarEnergy for the onshore facilities of the North Field East project. The EPCC contract covers the delivery of four mega LNG trains, each with a capacity to produce 8 million tpy of LNG, and associated utility and offsite facilities. The start-up of the first North Field East AP-X® LNG train is planned for the end of 2025.

Air Products’ end flash CWHE technology was developed based on proven plant operating experience and technological innovation. It provides the safest, most robust, and reliable heat exchanger for deployment in this demanding thermal cycling service, compared to alternative heat exchanger designs. The unique modular design of these end flash CWHEs provides for a compact installation, which enables the recovery of flash gas refrigeration and the production of additional LNG. Having been installed and operating for over 30 years at other LNG facilities worldwide, this will be the first time Air Products’ end flash CWHEs will be installed in Qatar.

“The supply of these end flash units to the largest LNG producer in the world is a great achievement for our team, and other projects are now considering this technology for their LNG plants. The units are a great complement to the AP-X® LNG process by helping to maximise LNG production capacity and efficiency. We believe this order demonstrates QatarEnergy’s confidence in Air Products’ robust and reliable coil wound heat exchanger technology,” said Dr. John Palamara, Air Products’ General Manager – LNG. “These new units continue Air Products’ strong commitment to supply the latest LNG technology and equipment to QatarEnergy and build upon the existing 14 LNG trains already operating at the Ras Laffan location, all using Air Products’ AP-C3MRTM and AP-X® LNG technologies.”

These modularised coil wound end flash units offer several benefits, including a smaller footprint, simpler piping arranger, and mechanical support structure, and this proprietary technology works with any Air Products’ liquefaction process.

Air Products will build the end flash CWHEs at its Port Manatee, Florida, US, manufacturing facility. Air Products opened its Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60% expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry. In October 2018, Air Products dedicated a new LNG equipment test facility, which enables Air Products to improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment, and to design and test new equipment.

Air Products’ proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world’s increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years, Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers installed in over 120 LNG trains at LNG facilities in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products’ LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to economically ship it. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products’ technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process, nitrogen rejection and helium recovery, purification and liquefaction for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.