Tamboran signs MoUs with bp and Shell for LNG supply

Tamboran has entered into two non-binding memorandum of understandings (MoU) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited (bp), a subsidiary of BP plc, and Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd, a subsidiary of Shell plc, regarding the potential purchase of LNG from Tamboran’s proposed Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) project at Middle Arm.

The two MoUs include volumes for bp and Shell to each purchase up to 2.2 million tpy of LNG over a 20-year period.

Gas volumes have the potential to be supplied from Tamboran’s Beetaloo Basin gas assets, subject to completion of the concept select studies, successful Beetaloo appraisal drilling and government approvals.

Tamboran will progress discussions with both bp and Shell prior to the completion of the FEED in 2024 and aim for formal execution of the LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPA) in 2025.

Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Securing these MoUs with bp and Shell is a significant step in progressing the proposed NTLNG development at Middle Arm.

“bp and Shell are two of the world’s largest LNG portfolio trading and energy companies and provide important and credible counterparties for Tamboran to progress financing discussions to support the sanctioning of the NTLNG project, capable of producing up to 6.6 million tpy.

“We look forward to progressing our agreements with both parties, who have both shown significant support to Tamboran through the accelerated discussions, which further emphasise the importance of LNG demand growth in the Asia-Pacific region.”