Eni signs long-term supply agreements in Indonesia

Eni has signed three long term agreements with the LNG sellers of South Hub and North Hub gas projects, both operated by Eni with a material participating interest averaging in excess of 80% across the two hubs, for the purchase of LNG in Indonesia. These contracts further strengthen Eni’s global LNG portfolio and reinforce Indonesia’s role as a strategic supplier to regional and international markets.

The long-term agreements relate to LNG volumes coming from Eni operated gas development projects in the Kutei Basin and have cumulative volumes of approximately 2 million tpy. LNG will be supplied through the existing Bontang LNG facilities in East Kalimantan, including through the reactivation of one train that has been idle for several years, thereby maximising the utilisation of Indonesia’s existing energy infrastructure.

These additional LNG volumes will further diversify and strengthen Eni’s global integrated portfolio, supporting the company’s objective of reaching over 20 million tpy of contracted LNG supply by 2030.

The agreements confirm Eni’s integrated growth strategy, combining upstream gas development, efficient LNG infrastructure utilisation, and global market access, while supporting the region’s growing energy needs and the energy transition through reliable lower carbon energy supplies.