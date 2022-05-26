SIAD MI to deliver air separation units to Qatar

SIAD Macchine Impianti (SIAD MI) has been selected to supply four air separation units (ASUs) in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's main site for LNG, for the North Field East (NFE) project.

For this major project, SIAD MI will supply four ASU plants of the GNT 4750 type, designed to produce high purity nitrogen through cryogenic air separation. They will be complemented by two auxiliary storage and vaporisation systems.

SIAD MI was chosen for its ability to produce tailor-made plants and its operational flexibility during each development phase. This enables SIAD MI to deliver efficient services reliable and perfectly in line with the strictest international standards.

The complete delivery of the ASUs and auxiliary systems is scheduled by September 2023. SIAD MI’s engineers will also supervise the installation procedures, contributing their expertise to a project that will have a profound impact on Qatar’s economy and the energy transition of the region’s transport sector.