Sparrows Group secures contract with Chevron Australia

Sparrows Group (Sparrows), the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a contract with Chevron Australia for work on the Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities. Sparrows will support the safety and reliability of Chevron’s onshore and offshore lifting operations by providing inspection and maintenance services for cranes and lifting equipment.

The significant award, which marks Sparrows first large contract in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, will see the company hire local personnel including lifting engineers, mechanical and electrical technicians, rope access, inspectors and crane supervisors.

Sparrows will manage the routine inspection, maintenance and recertification of a variety of crane types located at both facilities, including offshore pedestal, fixed plant, bridge, gantry and monorail cranes. In addition, lifting and rigging equipment for operations will be supplied, inspected and maintained by Sparrows and delivered in accordance with Chevron’s safety requirements.

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities are two of Australia’s largest resource developments and are among the world’s largest natural gas projects.

Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows, said: “The upkeep of maintenance and inspection is paramount on production facilities like these to ensure the safety of critical lifting operations. Australia is a key region for us, and it has huge potential given the importance of LNG as an energy transition fuel. Currently we are working on several LNG facilities across Australia, and we aim to expand the delivery of our specialist maintenance, repair, inspection and NDT services to our customers here.

“The Pilbara region is an important growth location for Sparrows and we are pleased to be able to reinvest in the local economy through the creation of job opportunities in the area.”

The announcement follows the company’s recent trio of contract renewals in West Africa and a new five-year contract with a major oil and gas operator to deliver crane services for seven of its onshore and offshore assets in North America, accelerating the business’ global growth trajectory.