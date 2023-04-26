EnBW increases booking for LNG import in Stade

Having already booked import rights of 3 billion m3 of LNG on a long-term basis via the Hanseatic Energy Hub in Stade in December 2022, EnBW has now secured a further 3 billion m3, thus doubling its future import capacity on the Elbe. All bookings include the option to move to ammonia as a hydrogen-based energy source at a later date.

“LNG is important to secure the gas supply in Germany during the period of the energy transition and builds the bridge to green energy supply. The conversion of LNG to hydrogen-based energy sources, such as ammonia, is already planned at the LNG terminal in Stade. So, the co-operation with the Hanseatic Energy Hub fits in very well with our efforts to become climate-neutral by 2035,” explained Georg Stamatelopoulos, Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure at EnBW.

“Most of our capacity is now booked on a long-term basis. With this, important commercial groundwork has been laid for the project implementation. We are particularly excited that EnBW is relying on Stade as a strategic module on its path to climate neutrality in the long term,” added Johann Killinger, Managing Director and Co-Shareholder of the Hanseatic Energy Hub.