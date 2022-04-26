Gasum to distribute LNG in Belgium

Gasum is expanding the outreach and quality of its maritime LNG offering and further improving the service to its shipping customers. As part of this strategy, Gasum has now obtained a license to deliver LNG for maritime customers in Belgium.

The new LNG distribution license obtained on 17 March 2022 will allow Gasum to deliver LNG to maritime customers in Belgium, expanding its supply network in Northwestern European ports and waters. The license includes the important port of Zeebrugge, which is one of Europe’s leading pure car/truck carrier hubs. The number of LNG-powered car/truck carriers is growing rapidly, subsequently increasing the global demand for maritime LNG.

”Obtaining this license underlines Gasum’s commitment to act as a reliable European maritime LNG supplier and enabler of maritime decarbonisation. It also supports our growth strategy and enables us to deliver safe and clean energy, which helps our customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions considerably. Moreover, the significance of the ARA region and Zeebrugge as a bunkering hub is likely to increase, which makes it a strategically important area for Gasum,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President at Gasum.

LNG is currently the cleanest maritime fuel available and will play a big role in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. Compared with heavy fuel oil, LNG has significantly lower CO 2 emissions and almost non-existent particle emissions. Switching to LNG is one of the concrete measures that will take the globe toward cleaner maritime transportation and a low-carbon society, Gasum states.