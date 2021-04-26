 Skip to main content
  4. Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG project

Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG project

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation leads Total, as operator of Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure.

Total expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique and wishes that the actions carried out by the government of Mozambique and its regional and international partners will enable the restoration of security and stability in Cabo Delgado province in a sustained manner.

Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total SE, operates Mozambique LNG with a 26.5% participating interest alongside ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15%), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Limited (20%), ONGC Videsh Rovuma Limited (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10%), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10%), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5%).

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/26042021/total-declares-force-majeure-on-mozambique-lng-project/

You might also like

 Webinar

[WHITE PAPER] Gas & Flame Detection: Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

A whitepaper exploring gas & flame detection at Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

Download your free copy today »

 
 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

African LNG news